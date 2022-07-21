Ex-Labour Staffer Fights To Overturn Loss In Defamation Suit

By Sophia Dourou (July 21, 2022, 8:00 PM BST) -- Lawyers for a former aide of Jeremy Corbyn told an appellate court Thursday that her tweet saying a television presenter had suggested the British politician deserved to be violently attacked was based on a sincere belief, as she fights to overturn her loss in a defamation suit. William McCormick QC of Selborne Chambers, counsel for staffer Laura Murray, told a three-judge Court of Appeal panel that Murray felt compelled to comment on an earlier tweet by Channel 4 game show Countdown co-host Rachel Riley that she felt was "adding to the coarsening of public discourse" and risked encouraging violence against politicians....

