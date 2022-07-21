Chancery Approves Bioscience Co. Deal, Splits $850K Fees

By Leslie A. Pappas (July 21, 2022, 8:40 PM EDT) -- A Selecta Biosciences stockholder who sought 40% of a proposed $850,000 fee award for a $6.7 million settlement the company brokered with another stockholder convinced a Delaware Chancery Court judge on Thursday that his litigation demand was worthy of an award — albeit a smaller one. In a virtual bench ruling Thursday, Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick approved the settlement and said counsel for stockholder Michael Gibbons could get $75,000 of the $850,000 in attorney fees she awarded to counsel for stockholder Anthony Franchi in connection with the deal. Gibbons' counsel had sought $335,000. Franchi, who is represented by Ashby &...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS