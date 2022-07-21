Three Firms Helm Amazon's $3.9B One Medical Deal

By Elaine Briseño (July 21, 2022, 11:34 AM EDT) -- Amazon, guided by Paul Weiss, and Cooley-repped One Medical, with health-care advice from Ropes & Gray LLP, have entered into an agreement to merge in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $3.9 billion, the companies announced Thursday. Amazon will acquire One Medical at $18 per share, and the price tag includes One Medical's debt. "We think health care is high on the list of experiences that need reinvention," said Neil Lindsay, senior vice president of Amazon Health Services in the announcement. "[W]e see lots of opportunity to both improve the quality of the experience and give people back valuable time in...

