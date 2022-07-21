3rd Circ. Finds Perrigo, AbbVie Settlement Bars Antitrust Suit

By Hayley Fowler (July 21, 2022, 2:52 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Thursday crushed Perrigo's shot at reviving its antitrust suit against AbbVie over a low-testosterone treatment, finding the litigation was barred under a prior settlement between the competing drugmakers. A three-judge panel said Perrigo Co.'s claims were directly tied to a 2012 agreement in a patent infringement suit brought by AbbVie Inc., which contained a release preventing future lawsuits like the one Perrigo filed. The appeals court affirmed U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti's decision to toss Perrigo's complaint as a result. Perrigo — which accused AbbVie of thwarting competition against a generic version of AndroGel with sham...

