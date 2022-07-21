Former App Exec Scores Partial Win For FCA Docs Access

By Ronan Barnard (July 21, 2022, 4:48 PM BST) -- A former executive at a mobile software developer that collapsed in 2015 won access on Thursday to some documents he had sought that the financial watchdog is using to prevent its lawsuit against him from being thrown out of court. Konstantinos Papadimitrakopoulos, founder and former chief executive of Globo PLC, and Dimitris Gryparis, the company's former chief financial officer, have won the right to see a small part of the documents they tried to get from the Financial Conduct Authority after Papadimitrakopoulos partly won his battle with the agency. The documents that Papadimitrakopoulos applied for were used as undisclosed evidence in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS