Sioux Tribe Says SD County Can't End Voting Rights Suit

By Caleb Symons (July 21, 2022, 7:45 PM EDT) -- The Lower Brule Sioux Tribe has stepped up its bid to implement new political districts ahead of South Dakota elections in November, hinting that it could drag out its voter-discrimination lawsuit if county officials wait until next year to start using the revised map. That plan, replacing Lyman County's at-large electoral system with two multimember districts, would still dilute Native votes in 2024 because one county commissioner from the new majority-Indian district would not be elected until two years later, the tribe told a federal court Tuesday. Urging the court not to dismiss its Voting Rights Act suit, the Lower Brule...

