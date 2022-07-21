Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Armstrong Sues Ex-Parent Co. For Risk To $203M Ch. 11 Sale

By Leslie A. Pappas (July 21, 2022, 5:23 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt Armstrong Flooring Inc. has sued its former parent and licensing subsidiary in Delaware bankruptcy court, alleging that they are jeopardizing $203.3 million worth of sales and putting the debtor at risk of liquidation by refusing to sign over the necessary trademark rights.

The Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based flooring supplier filed an adversarial proceeding against Armstrong World Industries Inc. and AWI Licensing LLC on Wednesday, asserting that the two entities would not "perform the ministerial act of signing three forms consenting to the assumption and assignment of a trademark license agreement."

Armstrong Flooring is seeking the court's declaratory judgment that it has validly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!