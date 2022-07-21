Armstrong Sues Ex-Parent Co. For Risk To $203M Ch. 11 Sale

By Leslie A. Pappas (July 21, 2022, 5:23 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt Armstrong Flooring Inc. has sued its former parent and licensing subsidiary in Delaware bankruptcy court, alleging that they are jeopardizing $203.3 million worth of sales and putting the debtor at risk of liquidation by refusing to sign over the necessary trademark rights. The Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based flooring supplier filed an adversarial proceeding against Armstrong World Industries Inc. and AWI Licensing LLC on Wednesday, asserting that the two entities would not "perform the ministerial act of signing three forms consenting to the assumption and assignment of a trademark license agreement." Armstrong Flooring is seeking the court's declaratory judgment that it has validly...

