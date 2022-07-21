UnitedHealth, Change Want To Litigate Fix To DOJ Challenge

By Bryan Koenig (July 21, 2022, 5:44 PM EDT) -- UnitedHealth Group and health care technology outfit Change Healthcare urged a D.C. federal judge Wednesday not to let the U.S. Department of Justice block them from introducing evidence that customers have accepted binding commitments meant to address DOJ concerns about their $13.8 billion merger. As an Aug. 1 bench trial looms, the companies' opposition brief to a sealed DOJ evidentiary motion effectively amounts to a fight over whether the defendants can "litigate the fix" by pitting proposed remedies, which enforcers deem insufficient, against the merger challenge offense. Judges in other cases have permitted such defenses over enforcer objections. The fix here amounts to...

