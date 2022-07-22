Holiday Pay Ruling Represents A Giant Risk For Employers

By Adele Redmond (July 22, 2022, 7:15 PM BST) -- The U.K. Supreme Court's rejection of a decade-old method for calculating holiday pay for part-time and casual workers will likely prompt group claims for additional compensation, lawyers say, with businesses left unsure about which alternative approach to take. The practice of rolled-up holiday pay — adding a percentage, usually 12.07%, of an employee's wages to their paycheck in lieu of annual leave — has long been considered a way for organizations whose staff work irregular part-time hours to avoid liability for a payout when their contract ends. But solicitors say the 12.07% standard once promoted by the government has now become a liability following Wednesday's unanimous judgment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS