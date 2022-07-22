Apt. Complex Fights Bid To Toss Water Damage Coverage Suit

By Emily Enfinger (July 22, 2022, 7:31 PM EDT) -- A Texas apartment complex owner said its insurance broker can't escape a coverage dispute over water damage stemming from freezing temperatures caused by a deadly 2021 winter storm, arguing that the broker's motion to dismiss is a "premature no-evidence motion for summary judgment before any discovery has been conducted." HB Park Apts LLC, the owner of a low-income apartment complex in Van Alstyne, Texas, opposed Weston Bradbury Insurance Services LLC's motion to dismiss in Texas federal court Thursday and asserted that the broker should be barred from filing a second motion for summary judgment in the future. HB Park Apts sued the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS