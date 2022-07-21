3 Firms Guide Biopharma Co. ZyVersa's $109M SPAC Merger

By Katryna Perera (July 21, 2022, 7:40 PM EDT) -- Biopharmaceutical company ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. entered into a $109 million merger agreement with blank-check company Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. on Wednesday, with guidance from Lowenstein Sandler LLP, Manatt Phelps & Phillips LLP and Alston & Bird LLP. ZyVersa, represented by Lowenstein Sandler, said Wednesday that the merger is expected to provide it with access to the public equity market, which will, in turn, escalate the development of ZyVersa's product candidates. The deal between ZyVersa and Larkspur, which is represented by Alston & Bird with Manatt Phelps guiding financial adviser A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, is expected to provide cash proceeds of about $84 million, including about...

