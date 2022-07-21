NCAI Tells Justices That Race Rightly Has Role In Voting Suit

By Andrew Westney (July 21, 2022, 10:00 PM EDT) -- The National Congress of American Indians has told the U.S. Supreme Court that racial discrimination against Native Americans is still very much alive and that consideration of race is necessary in establishing districts that comply with the Voting Rights Act. The NCAI, in an amicus brief Monday, backed the Alabama State Conference of the NAACP and others opposing Alabama's bid to overturn a lower court ruling that the state's congressional map diluted Black voter representation, in violation of Section 2 of the VRA. Alabama contended in an April brief that the lower court was effectively ordering "racial segregation of Alabamians" to...

