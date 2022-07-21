SEC Hits Health Insurance Co., CEO With $12M In Penalties

By Josh Liberatore (July 21, 2022, 6:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged a Florida-based health insurance distributor and its CEO with misleading investors by concealing thousands of consumer complaints about products it offered, leveling $11 million in penalties against the company and another $1 million against its chief executive. Health Insurance Innovations Inc. and its CEO, Gavin D. Southwell, routinely misled investors about the number of complaints the company received about short-term and limited health care products it sold on its website and also falsely stated that HII held its insurance distributors to "high compliance standards," according to an SEC order made public Wednesday. A health...

