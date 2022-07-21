'Willful' Toxic Dumping Not Covered, Insurer Tells 5th Circ.

By Ganesh Setty (July 21, 2022, 4:08 PM EDT) -- Crum & Forster Specialty Insurance urged the Fifth Circuit to uphold a Mississippi federal court's ruling that it has no duty to defend an animal feed manufacturer accused of dumping toxic chemicals into a city's sewer system, saying it is "abundantly obvious" that the city alleged intentional conduct. Crum & Forster said in its opening appellate brief Wednesday that while Gold Coast Commodities attempted in its own appellate brief to focus on the underlying negligence claim raised by the city of Brandon, the city's factual allegations are what matter for determining an insurer's duty to defend. The insurer also noted that...

