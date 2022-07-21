Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Cannabis Co. Blocked From Selling 'Skittles' Edibles

By Mike Curley (July 21, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has signed off on a consent decree between the makers of Skittles and Starburst and the owner of a cannabis edibles company, with the deal stipulating that the cannabis company stop selling products that mimic the candies' logos, in addition to monetary penalties.

Judge John W. Holcomb approved a settlement between Wm. Wrigley Jr. Co. and cannabis products seller Steven Matta in a suit alleging that Matta infringed Wrigley's trademarks for Skittles and Starburst with his cannabis edibles. The settlement includes an injunction blocking Matta from selling the products. (click to enlarge) In a judgment signed Tuesday,...

