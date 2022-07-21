Cannabis Co. Blocked From Selling 'Skittles' Edibles

By Mike Curley (July 21, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has signed off on a consent decree between the makers of Skittles and Starburst and the owner of a cannabis edibles company, with the deal stipulating that the cannabis company stop selling products that mimic the candies' logos, in addition to monetary penalties. Judge John W. Holcomb approved a settlement between Wm. Wrigley Jr. Co. and cannabis products seller Steven Matta in a suit alleging that Matta infringed Wrigley's trademarks for Skittles and Starburst with his cannabis edibles. The settlement includes an injunction blocking Matta from selling the products. (click to enlarge) In a judgment signed Tuesday,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS