Mandrake Lands $268M Fund For Real Estate Investments

By McCord Pagan (July 21, 2022, 6:02 PM EDT) -- Mandrake Capital Partners said Thursday it closed on a $268 million real estate fund and received commitments from investors such as institutions, family offices and high net worth individuals. The firm said in a statement that its Mandrake Capital Real Estate Fund LP is its first discretionary commingled fund and has already committed $165 million in equity to eight real estate investments such as single-family build-to-rent, multifamily, office and mixed-use properties. "We look for deals that don't fit neatly within a standard 'bucket,' perhaps due to the property type, business plan, or misunderstood risk factors," Joseph O'Connor, managing partner of Mandrake, said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS