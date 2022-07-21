FCC Orders Phone Cos. To Block Car Warranty Scammers

By Christopher Cole (July 21, 2022, 4:55 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission ordered all U.S. phone companies Thursday to stop carrying traffic from a group of individuals and companies the FCC claims have bombarded consumers with scam robocalls hawking auto warranties. The action builds upon on a July 7 cease-and-desist order barring a smaller group of carriers from sending robocalls that the agency says are from Roy Cox Jr., Aaron Michael Jones, their Sumco Panama companies and international associates. In that order the FCC also informed other carriers they were free to eliminate traffic from Cox/Jones/Sumco Panama operation without liability for violating federal carriage requirements. Alongside the FCC probe,...

