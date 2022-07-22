8th Circ. Upholds Dental Clinics' Virus Coverage Loss

By Ben Zigterman (July 22, 2022, 8:53 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit affirmed the dismissal of a COVID-19 coverage suit from a dental practice with clinics in Arkansas and Missouri, finding that its case was not substantially different from the first COVID-19 coverage suit the circuit rejected. While Rock Dental argued that unlike in the Eighth Circuit's first decision, the virus had been present at its location and caused damage, the Eighth Circuit called these allegations threadbare. "Rock Dental has failed to plausibly allege that COVID-19 physically damaged its properties or that removal of any virus from its properties was required," a three-judge panel wrote in its five-page decision Thursday....

