GOP Lawmakers Ask SEC To Kill Crypto Accounting Bulletin

By Al Barbarino (July 21, 2022, 6:27 PM EDT) -- Four House Republicans sent a letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission asking the agency to scrap a bulletin that advises companies to treat crypto assets held custodially as balance sheet liabilities, warning that the change would make custody of the assets by banks "economically infeasible." In a tweet Wednesday announcing the letter, Rep. Trey Hollingsworth, R-Ind., said that the late March bulletin is an attempt by the SEC to change rules without going through the proper process. "Hiding such a major change to the custody of digital assets is unacceptable," Hollingsworth said in the tweet. The July 15 letter...

