FTC Report Signals Caution On AI Tools For Online Content

By Anthony DiResta, Kwamina Thomas Williford and Wanqian Zhang (July 25, 2022, 4:36 PM EDT) -- An interesting report by the Federal Trade Commission, released on June 16, revealed that the agency is critical of the use of artificial intelligence to combat online harms. In fact, the agency found that the use of AI has not significantly curtailed online harms overall, and may even be creating biased and discriminatory practices. Online harms that are of particular concern include online fraud, impersonation scams, fake reviews and accounts, bots, media manipulation, illegal drug sales and other illegal activities, sexual exploitation, hate crimes, online harassment and cyberstalking, and misinformation campaigns aimed at influencing elections.[1] While the FTC's report recognizes AI's...

