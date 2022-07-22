Over 60 Colleagues Defend Va. Prosecutor Ejected From Case

By Rachel Rippetoe (July 22, 2022, 4:47 PM EDT) -- A group of over 60 current and former elected prosecutors and attorneys general Friday called a Virginia lower court's decision to toss top prosecutor Buta Biberaj's entire office from a burglary case unconstitutional and "deeply problematic." The group, which includes seven Virginia commonwealth's attorneys, defended Biberaj, the commonwealth's attorney for Loudoun County, after Circuit Court Judge James Plowman ejected her office from a burglary case because he was dissatisfied with a six-month plea agreement Biberaj's deputy negotiated. In a June ruling replacing Biberaj's office with Fauquier County Commonwealth's Attorney Scott Hook, Judge Plowman accused Biberaj's deputy, Michele Burton, of either "deliberately...

