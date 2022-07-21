Morgan Lewis Adds 2 DOJ Officials In Philly, DC

By Rachel Rippetoe (July 21, 2022, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP scored two former U.S. Department of Justice officials to join the firm's enforcement and litigation bench in Washington D.C. and Philadelphia, the firm announced Thursday. Kathryn Deal , who is assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, and Justin Weitz, who is acting principal assistant chief in the Criminal Division's Market Integrity and Major Frauds Unit, will both join the firm with Deal in Philadelphia and Weitz in D.C. "Kate and Justin's skillsets each add depth to the cross-practice rapid-response approach we bring to clients who need comprehensive, practical guidance delivered with a business-minded...

