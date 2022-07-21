GOP Sens. Blast Gensler's Response To Climate Query

By Al Barbarino (July 21, 2022, 8:22 PM EDT) -- A dozen Republican senators on Thursday called U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler's response to their earlier queries about the agency's March climate disclosure rulemaking plan "wholly inadequate and unacceptable," asking him to "promptly" provide the requested written responses and records. The lawmakers claimed Gensler missed the deadline to their June 15 requests by nearly two weeks. And even then, Gensler failed to provide written answers to the questions, instead offering to arrange a briefing with SEC staff that the senators never requested, according to the letter. "We are troubled by the [SEC's] lack of transparency and disregard for...

