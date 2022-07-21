Pa. Judge Axes Remington's Settlement With Wounded Minor

By Y. Peter Kang (July 21, 2022, 6:44 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Thursday refused to approve a confidential settlement in a suit alleging a Remington rifle was defective and discharged without a trigger pull, wounding a minor, saying the fairness of the deal could not be determined given a "barebones" motion for approval. The suit alleges that the Remington 700 bolt-action rifle owned by David Farence discharged after he released the safety catch and without him pulling the trigger due to a design or manufacturing defect, which caused his 16-year-old grandson, referred to in court papers as C.O., to suffer a wound in the buttocks requiring surgery and...

