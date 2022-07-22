Law Society Issues First Guidance On Solicitors' Undertakings

By Marialuisa Taddia (July 21, 2022, 10:53 PM BST) -- The Law Society published its first ever guidance Thursday on solicitors' undertakings almost a year after the U.K.'s highest court said incorporated law firms can't be held responsible by the courts for promises attorneys make on behalf of their businesses. The trade group for solicitors in England and Wales weighed in on the effects of the U.K. Supreme Court's judgment in Harcus Sinclair v. Your Lawyers. The justices said in dicta that the courts' supervisory jurisdiction over solicitors as officers of the court doesn't extend to promises made on behalf of law firms that are incorporated as a limited company or...

