What Cos. Can Expect From Electronic EU Border Controls

By Maria Fernanda Gandarez (July 22, 2022, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Starting in spring 2023, U.S. companies that regularly send employees overseas to Europe will find themselves having to be much more cognizant of how often their employees travel and for how long they stay within the Schengen area. While travel will not become significantly more difficult for U.S. citizens, new systems being introduced will mean that travelers who previously did not require any documentation other than their passport will need to apply for a visa waiver ahead of departure. Due to the growing issues and existing gaps inherent in the European Union's current border and security management systems, the European Parliament...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS