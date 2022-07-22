Pa. Lawmakers Claim 3rd Circ. Ruling Nixed Mail-In Voting

By Matthew Santoni (July 22, 2022, 3:52 PM EDT) -- A group of Pennsylvania Republican lawmakers has launched a new attack on the state's mail-in voting law, claiming in a lawsuit that a recent Third Circuit ruling eliminated the law's requirement that ballots be dated, so the entire law must be thrown out. Led by state Rep. Timothy Bonner, R-Mercer and Butler counties, the 14 lawmakers told the Commonwealth Court that a "non-severability" clause in Act 77 of 2019 meant that if one part of the law was struck down, the rest must also fall. They said that clause was triggered by the Third Circuit's May 27 ruling in Migliori v....

