Manatt Grows In DC With Miles Stockbridge Tax Finance Pros

By Lynn LaRowe (July 22, 2022, 2:42 PM EDT) -- Manatt Phelps & Phillips LLP is building up its team in Washington with two partners from Miles & Stockbridge PC specializing in tax incentive financing. Corenia Riley Burlingame and John Dalton are joining Manatt's impact investing and community development practice, where they will advise clients on investing in redevelopment districts, low-income housing, renewable energy and other financing options with special tax arrangements meant to drive economic development. Both new partners joined Manatt after more than four years at Miles Stockbridge, according to their LinkedIn profiles. Manatt CEO and managing partner Donna L. Wilson said the duo would help bolster the firm's...

