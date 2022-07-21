Crypto Dominos Keep Falling, J&J Wants Talc Injunction

By Vince Sullivan (July 21, 2022, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Another cryptocurrency player succumbs to marketwide distress, Johnson & Johnson's bankrupt talc unit seeks a pause of talc suits brought by state attorneys general and a $21 million settlement in the liquidation of defunct law firm LeClairRyan is drawing appeals from the bankruptcy watchdog. This is the week in bankruptcy. Celsius Cools Cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius Network filed for bankruptcy protection just a month after pausing all withdrawals, as the digital-asset industry continues to feel the effects of the market downturn. Shortly after filing for Chapter 11 in New York, the company was hit with a proposed class action in a...

