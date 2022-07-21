Chief DOJ Immigration Judge Tracy Short To Step Down

By Hailey Konnath (July 21, 2022, 9:50 PM EDT) -- Chief Immigration Judge Tracy Short, a former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement principal legal adviser and Trump appointee, plans to resign at the end of the month, he announced Thursday. Short said he'll be resigning, effective July 30, according to an email sent to colleagues. Short said that leading the Office of the Chief Immigration Judge for the past two years has been a "privilege" and the decision to leave his post was a difficult one to make. A copy of the email was shared with Law360 by the National Association of Immigration Judges. "Over those two years, during the height...

