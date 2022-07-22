Alaska Native Org. Can Access Health Consortium Docs

By Andrew Westney (July 22, 2022, 8:46 PM EDT) -- An Alaska federal judge has ruled that an Alaska Native health care foundation should have access to legally privileged information from a consortium it belongs to, but stopped short of forcing the consortium to reach a sharing agreement or allowing the foundation's representative to decide what information it should receive. Southcentral Foundation, one of 13 regional health organizations in the nonprofit Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium, had sought summary judgment on claims that the consortium had illegally withheld documents that the foundation needed "to effectively exercise its governance and participation rights" in ANTHC. U.S. District Judge Timothy M. Burgess said in...

