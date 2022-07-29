The Fed. Circ. In July: A 'Prior Art' Decision To Know

By Paul Stewart and Michael Friedland (July 29, 2022, 4:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit recently addressed the issue of circumstances under which a purported disclosure in a prior art reference may be corrected or disregarded on the ground that the purported disclosure was merely the result of a typographical or similar error. In its July 11 LG Electronics Inc. v. Immervision Inc. decision,[1] the Federal Circuit permitted erroneous prior art text to be disregarded when the error was not discovered for 20 years, and then only in litigation when an expert witness reconstructed the prior art embodiment and engaged in extensive analysis to uncover the error. The LG...

