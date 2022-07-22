Ex-UChicago Prof Seeks No Jail Time For Insider Trading

By Katryna Perera (July 22, 2022, 6:05 PM EDT) -- A former University of Chicago professor has asked an Illinois federal judge for two years of probation in place of a prison sentence after he admitted in April to trading Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. stock based on inside information about positive trial results for bemarituzumab, the company's leading cancer drug. Attorneys for defendant Daniel V.T. Catenacci, 45, filed a sentencing memorandum on Wednesday requesting the federal court to follow the sentencing recommendation issued by the U.S. Probation Office. According to the memo, the probation office determined that a range of 15 to 21 months imprisonment would be appropriate but recommended that Catenacci...

