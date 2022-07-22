Rating Agency CEO Disputes Fla. Commissioner's Criticism

By Ben Zigterman (July 22, 2022, 6:51 PM EDT) -- The CEO of Florida's top rating agency defended his company Friday after Florida's insurance commissioner blasted the company for possibly downgrading 17 insurers as soon as Tuesday. Demotech CEO Joe Petrelli told Law360 that the accusations of inconsistencies leveled by the insurance commissioner, Florida's chief financial officer and the Florida Association of Insurance Agents are false. "Each accusation is false," he said in an email. He noted a July 1 report from the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation that said 27 carriers had been referred for enhanced monitoring. "I suspect our 17 slated for downgrades are in that group!" Petrelli said...

