GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

By Sue Reisinger (July 22, 2022, 4:17 PM EDT) -- Paul Weiss has started a civil rights and racial equity audit practice to help companies with diversity and inclusion efforts. And Amazon.com Inc.'s lawyers have made another major deal, deepening the company's reach into health care. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week. Paul Weiss Starts Civil Rights and Racial Equity Audit Practice Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP has announced a new civil rights and racial equity audit practice to aid corporate diversity and inclusion efforts, led by litigation partner and former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch. The BigLaw...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS