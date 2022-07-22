Insurer Says Construction Co.'s Claims Are Time-Barred

By Ganesh Setty (July 22, 2022, 3:20 PM EDT) -- Starr Indemnity and Liability Co. told a Virginia federal court that despite a construction company's attempt to amend its complaint seeking coverage for roughly $1 million it said it lost while doing work on a bridge and roadway construction project, its claims are still time-barred. In a short memo Thursday supporting its motion to dismiss Wagman Heavy Civil Inc.'s suit against the insurer, Starr said Wagman's "builder's risk" policy contains a suit limitation provision barring coverage for any claim brought within a year of an occurrence or its discovery. Wagman's first suit, filed in January, came more than one year after the most...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS