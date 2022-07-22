Freight Co. Launches $3M Suit Over Spoiled Palm Olein

By Nicole Rosenthal (July 22, 2022, 5:54 PM EDT) -- A Liberian-based importer was slapped with a $3 million admiralty suit in Delaware federal court by a Singaporean freight company claiming the importer's faulty stowage plan — particularly its negligent temperature monitoring — damaged its cargo and cost it millions. In a seven-page complaint filed Thursday, Eastern Pacific Chartering Inc. alleged that the company it chartered a boat to in 2021 — Louis Dreyfus Company Freight Asia Pte. Ltd. — breached its maritime contract and, due to negligence, caused Eastern Pacific to post more than $3 million in security to a purchaser in order to avoid arrest of the charter vessel....

