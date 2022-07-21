PTAB Mulls Validity Of Novartis Syringe IP In Regeneron Fight

By Britain Eakin (July 21, 2022, 7:44 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Thursday considered whether Novartis can beat an invalidity challenge from Regeneron over a pre-filled eye injection syringe patent with an argument that skilled artisans would not have come up with the invention because of safety concerns. A three-judge PTAB panel weighed the argument, among others, during a hearing for an inter partes review Regneron filed in April 2021, which is part of a wide-ranging legal fight between the parties at the board, the U.S. International Trade Commission and New York federal court. Regeneron contends the patented syringe was well-known and that skilled artisans would...

