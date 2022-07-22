Antitrust Watchdog Reports Record UK Merger Probes, Fines

By Irene Madongo (July 22, 2022, 3:54 PM BST) -- Britain's competition authority said it scrutinized a record 827 mergers in the financial year ending in March, a sharp increase from the approximately 600 it handled a year earlier, and handed out record fines of more than £400 million ($478 million) to firms for offenses. The Competition and Market Authority said in its annual report that its work last year included opening 60 merger cases at phase 1 level. Some 55 of those files — those at the initial stages of the watchdog's probe into a merger — were concluded. The CMA said Thursday that it cleared 34 mergers from the...

