Studio Fights To Block Peppa Pig Copyright Suit In UK

By Joanne Faulkner (July 22, 2022, 5:38 PM BST) -- A Vietnamese animation studio has challenged U.K. copyright claims brought in London by the creators of cartoon phenomenon Peppa Pig, arguing on Friday that its videos are targeted at children outside the jurisdiction. Counsel for Sconnect Ltd., which makes a hugely popular YouTube series based on an animated family of wolves, told the High Court that its videos are uploaded to the U.S. version of the streaming website and "do not seek to target the U.K." Jacqueline Reid, counsel for the defendants, said the Wolfoo channel and merchandise is aimed at audiences in the U.S., Vietnam and Canada. The studio's chief...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS