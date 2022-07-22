Tribunal Allows New Evidence In Drug Price Hiking Appeal

By Sophia Dourou (July 22, 2022, 5:18 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s competition watchdog will be able to introduce new evidence to fight the appeal of three companies attempting to overturn £100 million ($120 million) fines imposed by the regulator over the hiking of a thyroid drug's prices. The Competition Appeal Tribunal ruled Friday that the Competition and Markets Authority can rely on new drug pricing data as it resists the appeal by drugmaker Advanz Pharma Corp. and two other companies. "It's accepted by all parties that the evidence should be admitted…without prejudice to the argument that it would be wrong to place any weight on that evidence in view of...

