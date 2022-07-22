Law360's Pro Say: When A DQ Bid Ends At Gunpoint

Law360 (July 22, 2022, 7:49 PM EDT) -- An otherwise humdrum dispute over oil and gas royalties in West Virginia has heated up in the wake of an attorney's allegations that the judge overseeing the case brandished a handgun and pointed it at her during a closed-door hearing. @media screen and (min-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:20px !important; float:right; margin-bottom:20px; width:275px;}} @media screen and (max-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:0px !important; margin-bottom:20px; width:100%}} This week, the Pro Say team discusses this potentially explosive development and what exactly the lawyer claims went down with the Mountain State judge. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers bring you inside the newsroom and explain...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS