EU Takes New Action Against UK Over Brexit Tax Rules

By Matt Thompson (July 22, 2022, 11:33 PM BST) -- The European Commission began new infringement proceedings against the U.K. on Friday, saying the country has breached its obligations to enforce customs and tax rules under the agreement that took the country out of the bloc. The commission, the European Union's executive arm, said it believes the U.K. is not complying with its obligations under the Northern Ireland Protocol, which dictates that the U.K. must levy certain taxes and duties on behalf of the EU, as well as conduct customs checks at the border, according to the announcement. The country has failed to implement value-added tax rules and also hasn't notified the...

