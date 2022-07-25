Employers Can't Escape Asbestos Claim After Worker's Death

By Silvia Martelli (July 25, 2022, 2:55 PM BST) -- Five insulation companies cannot escape an additional claim for damages filed by a former employee who died of an illness because of his work with asbestos, a London court has ruled, adding that the dead man's nephew can bring the application on his behalf. Judge Jeremy Johnson said at the High Court on Friday that James Power can bring a claim for further damages — under an earlier order granted in favor of his uncle while he was still alive — because of his exposure to asbestos. The order said that Power could bring further claims if new evidence of illness suffered...

