Ill. Group Drops Antitrust Suit Against Cannabis Cos. For Now

By Jonathan Capriel (July 22, 2022, 7:25 PM EDT) -- The organization accusing Verano Holdings Corp. and other large cannabis companies of colluding to monopolize the Illinois market has ended its federal lawsuit, at least for now, according to a one-page filing submitted to the court. True Social Equity in Cannabis, a Chicago-based group critical of the state's licensing policies and execution, voluntarily dismissed its lawsuit roughly two months after submitting the complaint alleging that Verano, Green Thumb Industries Inc, Surterra Holdings Inc and Akerna Corp were violating antitrust laws. U.S. District Judge Mary M. Rowland signed off on the request on Friday. The notice does not say why the organization...

