Brit Can't Force Bank To Get Him Out Of Dubai Debtors' Prison

By Silvia Martelli (July 22, 2022, 2:58 PM BST) -- A London court refused on Friday to order a bank to help secure the release of a "destitute" British businessman incarcerated in a Dubai debtors' prison, finding that a Middle Eastern lender had not waived his $431 million debt. Lionel Persey QC, sitting as a High Court judge, declined to order Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC to help ensure the release of Charles Ridley after more than a decade in prison. He has been confined there since being convicted for bribery and illegally obtaining a bank loan in 2011. The developer had been due for release in 2016. But the bank successfully had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS