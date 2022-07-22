Mining Co. Can't Enforce $29M Award As Challenge Is Pending

By Morgan Conley (July 22, 2022, 8:39 PM EDT) -- An International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes panel granted Panama's request to pause enforcement of a $29 million arbitral award issued to a New York-based mining company while the company's challenge of the award amount plays out. In an order Thursday, an ICSID annulment committee ruled that the Republic of Panama doesn't have to immediately cough up more than $29 million awarded to Dominion Minerals Corp. based on its claims that a newly elected Panamanian government wrongfully clawed back exclusive mineral exploration and extraction rights near the Costa Rican border. The committee agreed with Panama that since it is Dominion...

