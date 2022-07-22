Dealership Loses Suit Against Lender Over Online Accusation

By Silvia Martelli (July 22, 2022, 7:09 PM BST) -- A London court struck out a Scottish car dealer's lawsuit accusing a financial services company and automakers Renault and Nissan of destroying its business, ruling on Friday that the dealership did not make a solid case. Simon Gleeson, sitting as a deputy High Court judge, said that Mackie Motors (Brechin) Ltd.'s claim must be struck out because it "discloses no cause of action." "The facts as pleaded are wholly insufficient to permit the court to reach the conclusions in law that would be required for the claimant to succeed," the judge said. Mackie had accused RCI Financial Services Ltd. of terminating their...

