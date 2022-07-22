Satanists Say Top Court Christian Flag Case Helps Prayer Bid

By Chris Villani (July 22, 2022, 4:51 PM EDT) -- The Satanic Temple's suit to lead a prayer before Boston City Council meetings said its free-speech argument is bolstered by a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling permitting a religious camp to fly a Christian flag outside City Hall. The Satanic Temple Inc., in a motion to reconsider filed Thursday, sought to undo part of a July 2021 order by U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs which tossed TST's claims under the Constitution's Equal Protection and Free Speech Clauses but allowed the case to proceed due to a possible violation of the Establishment Clause, which prohibits favoring one religious denomination over another....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS