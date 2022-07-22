Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Satanists Say Top Court Christian Flag Case Helps Prayer Bid

By Chris Villani (July 22, 2022, 4:51 PM EDT) -- The Satanic Temple's suit to lead a prayer before Boston City Council meetings said its free-speech argument is bolstered by a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling permitting a religious camp to fly a Christian flag outside City Hall.

The Satanic Temple Inc., in a motion to reconsider filed Thursday, sought to undo part of a July 2021 order by U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs which tossed TST's claims under the Constitution's Equal Protection and Free Speech Clauses but allowed the case to proceed due to a possible violation of the Establishment Clause, which prohibits favoring one religious denomination over another....

