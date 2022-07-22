Brand Battles: Kellogg's Gets Salty Over 'Kravy' Snack TM

By Tiffany Hu (July 22, 2022, 7:27 PM EDT) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, Kellogg's is trying to stop a snack maker from registering the word "Kravy" as a trademark, citing its own Krave brand of cereal — plus three other cases you need to know about. Clashing Over 'Kravy' Kellogg North America Co. went to the board on Tuesday to block Brooklyn, New York-based Kravy Foods Inc.'s trademark application for the term "Kravy," which covers various snack foods, including pretzels, corn chips, snack bars and corn-based puffs, among others. The cereal giant said that Kravy's December 2020 application was "highly...

